The school’s Student Government Association (SGA) raised more than $37,000 through a variety of events such as the SGA Movie Night, Haunted F-Hall, Homecoming, and its signature event, Miracle Marathon. It's the largest amount collected in school history in support of CHOA.
Iris Smith, a Brookwood High senior and SGA leader, says the fundraising events help her peers and are fun.
“What I love most about Miracle Marathon is that it addresses a need that is tangible,” Smith said. “We have had several students and teachers at Brookwood who have had cancer and have been helped personally by CHOA, so we can tangibly see the changes we are making.”
Brookwood High has a long history of supporting CHOA, typically donating more than $20,000 annually.
Bo Ford, Brookwood High’s principal, said he is proud of the students’ commitment to helping others.
“We have done this for more than 10 years,” Ford said. “In that time we have partnered with students from both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech. It is super exciting to see the energy surrounding the fundraising events and our students’ leadership. I take great pride in our students’ work to support an organization that gives back and takes care of our community’s children and youth in times of illness.”
