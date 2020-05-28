The Brookwood High School community is doing its part to help families impacted by COVID-19.
Brookwood High students, staff and community members raised more than $5,200 for the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia.
The money raised will provide aid to local food co-ops to buy food, organizations working to supply shelter for the homeless and financial assistance to people in extended stay hotels that are facing eviction because of job loss.
Brookwood High AP Physics Teacher Dan Miller sparked the fundraising effort after having worked with the Community Foundation in the past.
“I attended a virtual fund holders meeting on April 3rd where I heard about the increase in needs because of the pandemic and programs that were already in motion to address those needs,” Miller said. “So, I contacted John Chvatal, a science teacher at Brookwood, about challenging the school community to get involved.”
“In typical Brookwood High fashion, John got the idea approved by principal (Bo) Ford, advertised it to the faculty and student organizations, as well as the surrounding community, and they all responded.”
However, Miller said there is still great need in the community and many ways people can help.
“You can give your time, offer your talent and/or donate money,” Miller said.
For more information, visit www.GwinnettCares.org.
