Brookwood Elementary school's Chrissy Boyce was recently named the Gwinnett County Public Schools' 2022-2023 Media Clerk of the Year.
The GCPS Media Clerk of the Year award recognizes a media clerk, who through individual leadership and sustained effort, has made worthy contributions to the operations of effective school library programs.
Boyce said was honored to win the award.
“I like the fact that this award exists because it highlights the role of the media clerk and its impact on the media program by supporting the entire school,” she said. “I’m proud to help students find books that make them excited about reading.”
Boyce was nominated for the award by Karleen Reynolds, the media specialist at Brookwood Elementary. Reynolds said Boyce “loves her job. It is evident daily by how committed she is to helping all of our students and staff.”
Boyce believes that a welcoming media center promotes reading. She reads as many books as possible to familiarize herself with the collection. This knowledge gives her the ability to promote books and build connections with students through conversations.
“All students, reluctant or voracious readers, need to be involved in their book choices because they are more likely to read a book they selected. I also want them to leave the media center knowing that I care about their needs and interests,” Boyce said.
In addition to fulfilling everyday media clerk responsibilities, Boyce assists in coaching the school’s Readers Rally team, gathers resources for research, manages volunteers, and is always willing to assist other media clerks in the county.
“Media centers are very busy places and we should help one another,” Boyce said.
By volunteering in the media center for six years before becoming the media clerk, Boyce said she “knew this was what I wanted to do every day. I am blessed to work with a creative media specialist and be surrounded by kids and books!”
