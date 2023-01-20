MediaClerkoftheYear.jpg

Chrissy Boyce, center, is the Gwinnett County Public Schools 2022-23 Media Clerk of the Year.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Brookwood Elementary school's Chrissy Boyce was recently named the Gwinnett County Public Schools' 2022-2023 Media Clerk of the Year.

The GCPS Media Clerk of the Year award recognizes a media clerk, who through individual leadership and sustained effort, has made worthy contributions to the operations of effective school library programs.