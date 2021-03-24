A familiar name will lead the Fast Track to the Future campaign to raise funds for the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth.
Brooks Coleman, the former state representative, is chairing the initiative's Campaign Leadership Council that is raising funds to underwrite the museum's five-year, $1 million program to expand and enhance the Duluth attraction.
“Over the last fifty years, the Southeastern Railway Museum has provided an educational atmosphere to bring to life the cultural, technological and historical importance of railroads and land transportation to our region," Coleman said. "This is an extraordinary venue for children, youth and adults to see and touch and understand how transportation transformed our country and its economy.
"I’m excited to play a role in helping to revitalize this one-of-a-kind museum in Gwinnett County and North Metro Atlanta."
Joining Coleman on the Campaign Leadership Council are Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris, Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders, Marbury Creative Group President Rob Marbury, District 3 School Board Membder Mary Kay Murphy and Connor Poe, who is the regional vice president of government relations for Norfolk Southern Corporation. The council also includes 20 other corporate and community leaders from the region.
“We all have a stake in the Southeastern Railway Museum and we want it to grow and prosper so it will benefit our children and grandchildren," Harris said. "SRM is a solid investment in the future of our community. I urge every business and community leader to join us in this Fast Track to the Future campaign."
Over the next five years, through the Fast Track to the Future program, the Southeastern Railway Museum plans to:
• Enhance the educational experience. The museum will develop a classroom to host elementary, middle school and high school classes visiting SRM to study transportation.
• Improve and expand museum exhibits. The museum will redevelop and revitalize its collection of historic railway locomotives and cars to enhance the visitors’ experience.
• Modernize the museum for growth. It will develop a new Master Site Plan to better portray the impact of transportation on our country; make the museum grounds more visitor friendly and improve safety and security.
• Expand professional staff. It will recruit a fulltime professional executive director to implement the dynamic Fast Track to the Future program.
Said Coleman: “Let’s all get on board while the train is still in the station because once it leaves you’ll have to catch us because we’re moving fast."
The Fast Track to the Future campaign has a five-year goal of $1 million to be raised from corporate and community leaders in the Gwinnett County and north metro Atlanta region.
The Southeastern Railway Museum is located at 3595 Buford Highway, one mile south of the Duluth city center. For further information or to get involved in the campaign, contact Steve Dorough at 678-906-4081 or via email at sdorough@fcdusda.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.