A pilot whose plane crashed at Briscoe Field over the weekend walked away without injury, although the plane itself didn't fare quite as well as it collapsed on the runway after landing.
Gwinnett Firefighter Lt. Justin Wilson said Gwinnett fire crews and police were contacted by Briscoe Field's Control Tower about a twin engine Cessna 320 that was heading to the airport with gear issues at 8:42 p.m. Saturday. The first responders from both agencies arrived at the airport and began setting up for a possible crash.
"The plane performed several low approaches in order for the Control Tower to attempt to visualize the landing gear. After the final low approach, all landing gear appeared to be down and the plane proceeded to land on the next approach at 9:23 p.m.," Wilson said. "The plane landed safely on the runway no injuries or fire.
"While the plane continued down the runway, the front landing gear did collapse and the plane came to a stop on the runway."
Wilson said the pilot, who was the only person on the plane, was able to secure the aircraft's power and evacuate the plane without any injuries. Firefighters rushed to the plane on the runway, but did not find any fire or other issues.
The Airport Authority then worked with the Federal Aviation Administration on getting the plane released so it could be removed from the runway, which happened Sunday morning, Wilson said.
"There is a single runway at Gwinnett County Briscoe Field that remained closed until the plane was removed," Wilson said. "While the runway was closed, the airport itself was still open to other traffic, for example helicopters."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.