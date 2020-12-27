One of the largest tree-cycling events in the Southeast will commence, starting this weekend as Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful begins collecting live Christmas trees from local residents as part of its “Bring One for the Chipper” initiative.
The organization has drop-off sites at fire stations around Gwinnett County, and the trees from each site will be collected through Jan. 25. The trees will be taken to Bethesda Park in Lawrenceville on Jan. 30 where they will be turned into mulch.
“We love the role that Bring One for the Chipper plays in extending the magic of Christmas,” said Schelly Marlatt, executive director for Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful. “It is perhaps one of the best examples of our mission of connecting people and resources for a sustainable Gwinnett.
“Instead of taking up space in our landfills where live Christmas trees may take decades to decompose, trees that are ‘tree-cycled’ on Jan. 30 will be given a new life right here in our community. The mulched trees will one day line pathways in a local park or help beautify the flower beds around our schools and public buildings.”
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful is also asking for volunteers for Jan. 30. To volunteer, interested parties must register online at www.GwinnettCB.org and download a Volunteer Waiver Form to bring with them to the event. Questions may be directed to gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org or 770-822-5187.
Live Christmas trees will be accepted at the following drop off locations through Jan. 25. Before dropping them off, trees must be free of lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands in order to be tree-cycled.
