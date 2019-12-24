The new life of the old Honeywell building in Peachtree Corners has begun.
Cloud-based health care company, Brightree, recently opened its 60,500 square foot headquarters in the building, which is located in Technology Park Atlanta. An opening celebration was held Dec. 13, according to Peachtree Corners officials.
“When considering a new location for our headquarters, we were won over by the vibrant technology community of Peachtree Corners,” Brightree CEO Matt Mellott in a statement. “The recently opened Curiosity Lab, in particular, has generated a powerful synergy that speaks to the collaborative values of the companies and people here.
"We are thrilled to be part of the Peachtree Corners business community and believe this will play a significant role in our next chapter of growth and innovation.”
The former Honeywell Inc. building underwent a major overhaul that included new open-layout work areas, as well as new gathering spaces and an outdoor amenity area. Brightree will have 160 employees working at the headquarters.
“We are happy to welcome Brightree,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “Technology Park Atlanta has become a thriving center that attracts technology-based businesses. Brightree’s relocation here is further proof that Technology Park is becoming the innovative hub we imagined just five years ago.”
Peachtree Corners officials are attributing Brightree's decision to move into the old Honeywell Building to the city's recently opened Curiosity Lab. The smart city laboratory, which is a partnership with Sprint and includes an autonomous vehicle test track that opened this fall, is also located in Technology Park Atlanta and was designed to turn the area into a technology hub.
In addition to Brightree, Peachtree Corners said other companies are also coming to the city because of Curiosity Lab.
“The decision to build Curiosity Lab is already paying dividends,” City Manager Brian Johnson said. “Brightree’s choice to be near Curiosity Lab further confirms that the city’s efforts in creating this living laboratory has been successful.
“Curiosity Lab has already had an impact by attracting a company that brought 160 new jobs to our city. Another company, ASHRA, will bring over 120 jobs when it relocates in the fall. ASHRAE’s decision to move into Technology Park was also influenced by Curiosity Lab. We are expecting more business to follow suit."