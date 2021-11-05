A 143,493-square-foot Class A office building next to Interstate 85 in Suwanee was recently sold after a 37% increase in occupancy over a year and a half.
Bridge Investment Group announced this week that it completed the sale of Suwanee Gateway One. Bridge had purchased the building in 2018 and upgraded its main lobby, added new conference rooms, expanded the parking lot, got six move-in ready spec suites with flexible floorplans and high-end finished delivered and 55,000 in leasing agreements executed to increase occupancy in the span of 18 months.
“Our comprehensive capital improvement plan at Suwanee Gateway One has provided functionality and flexibility for businesses seeking workplace communities that will foster long-term productivity and growth,” said Matthew Beam, the director of acquisitions and asset management at Bridge. “The recent leasing momentum we’ve seen at the building has created a strong foundation for the new owners thanks to a diverse tenant base that will provide steady cash flow and occupancy in the years ahead. Bridge’s foresight and ability to execute on our plan ultimately resulted in a successful transaction that delivers long-term value for our strategic partners.”
Among the tenants is Liberty Mutual, which recently signed a long-term lease renewal and increases its space to more than 70,000-square-feet.Eastern Corporation and Clark Patterson Engineers are other tenants in the building.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.