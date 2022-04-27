Brenau University has entered an agreement with Gwinnett Technical College that makes it easier for students who earn associate degrees in interior design from the technical college to transfer credits to Brenau toward a bachelor’s degree.
“We are delighted to partner with Gwinnett Technical College because articulation agreements like the one we’ve signed today strengthen our unwavering commitment to student success,” Brenau President Anne Skleder said. “The seamless transition from an associate degree at Gwinnett Tech into a bachelor’s degree program at Brenau means students earn degrees from both institutions within four years. It saves the students money and means they can quickly move into the workforce to fill job openings in our community.”
The agreement allows students who earn an Associate of Applied Science in interior design from Gwinnett Technical College to apply those credits toward a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design at Brenau.
“This agreement grants Gwinnett Tech associate degree graduates an opportunity to continue their education and advance in their careers,” Gwinnett Tech President D. Glen Cannon said. “We recognize the significance of this partnership that allows students to take their valuable earned credits with them whenever they decide to continue their education.”
Students will be able to transfer a maximum of 65 credit hours from any previous institution to Brenau. Last month, Brenau and Lanier Technical College signed a similar agreement for interior design students earlier this spring as well as a second agreement related to business degrees.
“The interior design departments at both institutions are committed to making the transition from one program to the other as streamlined as possible,” Interior Design Department Chair Jill DeMarotta said. “The articulation agreement includes not only interior design courses but also the liberal education/general education courses that will transfer in.”
Brenau is one of only five schools in Georgia with a professional-level interior design program that is approved by the Council for Interior Design Accreditation. The designation is earned through rigorous scrutiny by CIDA to ensure students graduate ready to work in the industry. Additionally, Brenau faculty in the program are qualified by the National Council for Interior Design Qualification. Brenau also offers an online Master of Fine Arts in interior design.
The agreement was signed April 18 on the Brenau University campus.
