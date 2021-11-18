Breakthrough for Life LLC celebrated its eight-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at 6340 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
The expansion will make it possible for the company to serve more people in the community who may be struggling with job satisfaction and burnout. A recent study found that 87% of U.S. workers were dissatisfied with their jobs. Another study showed that 76% were experiencing burnout. At the new location, BtFL will provide one-on-one coaching, workshops, live events and life coaching certification.
● Workplace Exit Strategy: make your job optional until you can make it obsolete
● The Balancer: create a work/life balance that increases productivity
● The Barrier Breaker: crush barriers that hinder monumental success
“At Breakthrough for Life, we are on a mission to impact one million lives through transformational coaching services,” said founder Brenda Underwood, a former executive with more than 30 years of corporate leadership and business development experience. “My passion is to see more women live balanced lives, overflowing with career fulfillment by empowering them with tools and strategies to win at life.”
In its eight-year history, Breakthrough for Life has served nearly 1,000 clients from across the country. Dozens of them turned out to mark this important day for the company and the community. Newly certified life coaches from the Breakthrough for Life Academy were also celebrated and presented with their certificates.
“The communication tools and techniques I learned from the BtFL Academy have transformed the way I communicate with my husband and teenagers. It has definitely equipped me to be an effective Youth Coach,” Patrina Buckley said.
The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce also participated in the ribbon cutting.
“We are excited to be a part of the Sugarloaf community and look forward to making an even greater impact,” Underwood said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.