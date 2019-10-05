Andy Clement’s arm was starting to jiggle, but not as much as his rival’s rubbery arm struggling to hold up two massive cans of Slow Pour beer.
Clement was a finalist for the Crowler Hoist in which daring attendees at Lawrenceville’s Oktoberfest try to hold two crowlers — giant cans containing one quart of Slow Pour Brewing beer, each — with their arms fully extended for as long as possible. Clement began to showboat, lifting two more crowlers with his other arm high in the air.
The fifth minute of the contest proved to be the deciding one. Clement out-lasted his barrel-chested competitor and was awarded his own beer stein. He said his arm was sore, but wasn’t worried about the pain lingering after a few more draughts of Slow Pour’s Oktoberfest brew.
It was in first time attending the local festival, which has marked the start of fall on the first Saturday in October for the past four years. The brews, festivities and cool weather all convinced him and his friends to spend the day on Perry Street.
“All of the above,” the Lawrenceville resident said. “We love Local Republic, we’ve bee going there since they were at their first location.”
Local Republic was still transitioning and hadn’t settled in its new spot four years ago when the restaurant launched the first Lawrenceville Oktoberfest. The festival is part of a partnership between McCray’s Tavern and Local Republic. McCray’s puts on an annual St. Patrick’s Day festival, and Local Republic draws crowds to the square as the weather begins to cool.
Local Republic co-owner Ben Bailey said the break in the late-summer heat wave just in time for Oktoberfest was perhaps the biggest highlight of this year’s festival. Plus, there’s no better occasion to break out the lederhosen.
“The best part about today is getting everybody out here on the street to celebrate the start of fall, some great craft beer and we always try to bring in some unique bands,” Bailey said.
This year’s Oktoberfest time frame was crunched compared to previous years. The festivities kicked off at 3 p.m. on Perry Street and continued through 8 p.m. In previous years, the festival has carried on until 9 p.m. and started as early as 2 p.m.
That partly influenced the musical acts that appeared on the stage set up at the north end of the street. The stage typically reserved for indie bands featured a Dave Matthews tribute band. The traditional sausage eating contest led directly into the Dave Matthews tribute performance.
Bailey said tribute bands on the Lawrenceville Lawn have been popular during summer events and Local Republic and McCray’s opted to ride that wave of popularity at this year’s event. He said he could see the festival going back to promoting local artists in the near future, in the same way it promotes local businesses on the Lawrenceville square.
“This has been the one festival we’ve tried to change it up a bit,” Bailey said. “In the past we always had small, independent bands out of Atlanta to play. ... Our timeframe shrank so with that we wanted to have a band where people would know the songs and be able to sing along.”