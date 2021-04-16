A Braselton woman who was already being housed in the Hall County Jail is facing new charges after she allegedly attacked an officer in the jail earlier this month.
Leann Strangler Smith, 42, has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and obstruction of an officer for the incident, which the Hall County Sheriff's Office said occurred between 4 and 5 p.m. on April 9. Both charges are felony crimes. Smith has been in jail since Jan. 2, when she was arrested on a State Court arrest order.
"She assaulted the officer by stabbing her on and about her face with an ink pen while the officer was working," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Additionally, Smith physically fought with the officer."
The incident occurred during a routine pill call in one of the inmate pods at the jail. The Sheriff's Office said Smith was allegedly uncooperative and refused a request from the officer to return to her cell. As officers tried to take her back to her cell, Smith allegedly grabbed a pen from a nurses' cart and "stabbed at one officer several times." The inmate was eventually returned to her cell.
"The Officer suffered injury to the area around one of her eyes and to one of her hands," the Sheriff's Office said. "She refused treatment."
Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.
