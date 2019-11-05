Braselton City Council Post 1 candidates Richard Mayberry and Becky Richardson will enter into a runoff after neither could obtain more than 50% of the votes for their City Council district.
Richardson, the incumbent, received 86 total votes (44.56%). Mayberry tallied 58 votes (30.05%). The runoff will be held Dec. 3. Challenger Joy Basham tallied 25.39%.
For the District 3 seat, challenger Jim Joedecke defeated incumbent Tony Funari with an overwhelming 81.82% of votes.
RESULTS
Braselton City Council District 1
Becky Richardson (incumbent): 86
Richard Mayberry: 58
Braselton City Council District 3
Jim Joedecke: 207
Tony Funari (incumbent): 46