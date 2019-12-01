Eight citizens of Braselton recently earned diplomas as graduates of the ninth annual Citizens Academy.
Diplomas were presented at the past City Council meeting. The academy, a six-month immersion series, includes the pertinent topics of town management, finances, public safety, water and wastewater systems and more. Academy students viewed the expanse of the town’s corporate limits via the town’s trolley.
“There’s much to learn about Braselton,” said town manager Jennifer Scott.
“The academy is a popular way to learn, helping prepare our graduates for service on our advisory boards or just being better-informed citizens.”
Applications for the 2020 Academy will be available in April.