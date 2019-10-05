The owner of two businesses in downtown Braselton was recently named a "Main Street Hero" by the Georgia Downtown Association.
The association bestowed the honor on Cotton Calf Kitchen and Braselton Fine Bakery co-owner Matt Ruppel during its annual conference on Jekyll Island. The award was in honor of steps Ruppel has taken since 2014 to help the city revitalize its historic downtown area.
“It has been like a dream come true to have a newcomer come into our community and contribute selflessly as Matt has done. He truly represents a hometown hero to us, and we are grateful to have him walk alongside the DDA as we work on economic growth and vibrancy for our downtown,” said Braselton Downtown Development Chairman Hollie Hutchinson.
Ruppel bought 220 acres of bank-owned property in downtown Braselton in 2014 and donated some of that land to the city to be turned into the Town Green and a city parking deck. He renovated the city's historic cotton gin building so the city's first brewery, the Braselton Brewing Company could be opened in it, according to town officials.
The city said he also has plans for more retail, dining and residential projects in the area.