Braselton recently announced that Sandy C. Weinel is the city’s new Public Works Director, succeeding Ken Robbins, who has retired.
Weinel most recently served as the town’s director of roads and stormwater as well as serving as the town engineer.
After earning a bachelor’s degree at the University of South Florida, she worked as a construction inspector, contract administrator and local government planner. She holds certifications as a professional engineer, floodplain manager and from the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission.
She has worked for the town twice, originally starting in 2018.
“Sandy is extremely qualified and energetic for this job as she is already serving as part of the senior administrative staff,” town manager Jennifer Scott said, “and we’re expecting a seamless transition from the retired director to her.”
