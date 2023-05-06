A Braselton man is facing two counts of murder for allegedly killing his parents on Friday, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Officials accused Daniel Edward Rawlins, 39, of killing Leanette Rawlins, 66, and William Rawlins, 67, at their home on the 5000 block of Union Church Road. Deputies were called to the home at 4:30 p.m., after another family member found Willian Rawlins in the yard. Deputies found Leanette Rawlins on the home's porch.
The husband and wife were unresponsive when they were found.
"Deputies searched the house and a barn apartment on the property for safety reasons before Hall County Fire Rescue assessed both victims, whom were deceased," the Sheriff's Office said. "The suspect, Daniel Rawlins, lives in the apartment on the property but was not there when authorities arrived."
The cause of death for the couple has not yet been released. Hall County officials said the bodies were sent to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed. Information about a possible motive has not been released either.
Deputies used Flock cameras to find the younger Rawlins' car near Interstate 8 in Braselton and they ultimately tracked him to a Holiday Inn Express & Suites at I-85 and State Route 211.
"Deputies and officers evacuated the hotel prior to arresting Daniel Rawlins without incident in a hotel room just before 7 p.m.," the Sheriff's Office said. "The Braselton Police Department, a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office unit and the Georgia State Patrol assisted with the effort at the hotel."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.