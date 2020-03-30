The U.S. Department of Justice has accused a Braselton man of committing fraud by submitting fraudulent COVID-19 testing and genetic cancer screening claims in an attempt to allegedly defraud federally funded and private health care benefit programs.
Erik Santos, 49, was arrested at his home Monday and charged with one count of conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and one count of conspiring to commit health care fraud.
“The complaint in this case describes a defendant who saw the spread of COVID-19 as nothing more than an opportunity to profit personally,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. “As the complaint alleges, he offered kickbacks in exchange for medically unnecessary tests – including potentially hard-to-obtain COVID-19 tests – thus preying on people’s fear in order to defraud the government and make money for himself."
Justice department officials accused Santos of talking about "chasing the Covid dollar bird” along with other statements during one phone conversation on March 19.
He runs a marketing company, and federal officials said, in that role, he was part of a group that allegedly schemed to solicit and receive kickback payments from testing companies in exchange for steering customers to them in an attempt to defraud Medicare, which will provide reimbursement for the testing.
That began in November, according the justice department. More recently, with the COVID-19 outbreak spreading, Santos and other people allegedly involved in the scheme began steering people toward getting COVID-19 tests that were bundled with respiratory pathogen panel tests which are more expensive and do not screen for COVID-19, prosecutors said.
"The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are focused on protecting the public from this kind of despicable pandemic profiteering, and will act quickly to halt the fraud and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Carpenito said.
Special Agent-in-Charge Leigh-Alistair Barzey, Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), Northeast Field Office, said, “Individuals seeking to fraudulently profit during the COVID-19 global pandemic undermine the government's response, jeopardize medical professionals and endanger the public. The DCIS is committed to working with the U.S. Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners to combat health care fraud and protect TRICARE, the DoD's health care system, and the military members and their families who depend upon it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.