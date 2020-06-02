A robust array of vendors is set for Friday’s farmers market in downtown Braselton as the weekly summer market begin.
Now in its seventh year, the market will feature bakers, makers and growers including Cole’s Sweet Corn, Dahlonega Vegetable Farm, Roberts Family Blueberry Farm, Shady Grove Farmstead, Struggleville Acres, Tickle Me Green Farm, Chang Family Farm, Fitzgerald Fruit Farm, Presley’s Farm and Garden and Dirt Road Farm.
Specialty items – breads, spices, teas, biscotti, cakes, empanadas, gluten-free baked goods,pickles, salsa, jams, fresh-roasted coffees and artisan sausage offer patrons a variety of healthy options. Best Friends Biscuits will have all-natural dog treats as well.
“Our booths are safely distanced, and masks are encouraged,” Market Manager Peg Sheffield said. “Vendors will not offer food samples, and we encourage cashless transactions.”
Friday’s market will run from 4-7 p.m. on the patio of the Braselton Brothers Store in the historic downtown. Free parking is available at the town’s parking deck.
Follow Braselton Farmers Market on Facebook for updates.
