A Braselton couple has been indicted for allegedly filing fraudulent CARES Act loan applications with the federal government to get millions of dollars.
Paul, 63, and Michelle Kwak, 60, were indicted Tuesday. They are accused of going to the U.S. Small Business Administration and filing more than 70 Economic Impact Disaster Impact Loan applications for shell companies that had no operations and no employees. About half of those applications were successful, which resulted in the Kwaks allegedly getting more than $4 million in loans, which were created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act.
“Fraudulent applications divert the limited pool of funds Congress allocated for pandemic relief from legitimate businesses in need of assistance,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “By defrauding the Small Business Administration, the defendants harmed hardworking business owners whom the CARES Act was intended to help.”
The loan applications require applicants show revenues generated by the business over the course of the preceding year, and to list the number of people who work for the company. The applicant must certify the information provided in the application is correct and that they are indeed eligible to apply for the loan, and certifying the application's accuracy while knowingly providing false information is considered an act of perjury.
Paul Kwak allegedly posted multiple videos on YouTube that are related to the case, according to federal prosecutors. One such video, which was called “EIDL, disaster assistance you don’t have to pay back” in Korean, showed Kwak reportedly claiming that people could apply for thousands of dollars in federal assistance using only their electronic signature with needing collateral or co-signers. In the video, Kwak allegedly claimed he had a client who had received $150,000 in Economic Impact Disaster Loan assistance.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Qin is the prosecutor working on it, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
“This alleged fraud is especially concerning because it takes advantage of a federal program set up to assist legitimate small businesses who need assistance to survive during a pandemic,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker said. “The FBI is especially vigilant of such abuse and are making it a priority to make sure government assistance goes only to those who deserve it.”
SBA OIG’s Eastern Region Special Agent in Charge Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite said, “Lying to gain access to economic stimulus funds will be met with justice. SBA OIG will relentlessly pursue evidence of fraud against SBA’s programs aimed at assisting the nation’s small businesses struggling with the pandemic challenges. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its leadership and dedication to pursuing justice.”
