Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Linda LaPerre recently presented National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior ROTC Bronze Medals to South Gwinnett High School ROTC Cadet Captain Asia Demmer, left, and Grayson High School ROTC Cadet Captain Karmen Lemuel, swecond from right. The winners are shown in this combined image from their respective presentations.
Photo: Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
South Gwinnett High School ROTC Cadet Captain Asia Demmer poses for photo with with Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Linda LaPerre. Demmer was one of two high school ROTC students who received National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior ROTC Bronze Medals from the chapter.
Photo: Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Grayson High School ROTC Cadet Captain Karmen Lemuel poses for photo with with Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Linda LaPerre. Lemuel was one of two high school ROTC students who received National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior ROTC Bronze Medals from the chapter.
Photo: Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Linda LaPerre recently presented National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior ROTC Bronze Medals to South Gwinnett High School ROTC Cadet Captain Asia Demmer, left, and Grayson High School ROTC Cadet Captain Karmen Lemuel, swecond from right. The winners are shown in this combined image from their respective presentations.
Photo: Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
South Gwinnett High School ROTC Cadet Captain Asia Demmer poses for photo with with Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Linda LaPerre. Demmer was one of two high school ROTC students who received National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior ROTC Bronze Medals from the chapter.
Photo: Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Grayson High School ROTC Cadet Captain Karmen Lemuel poses for photo with with Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Linda LaPerre. Lemuel was one of two high school ROTC students who received National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior ROTC Bronze Medals from the chapter.
Photo: Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Two Gwinnett County Public Schools students were recently recognized by the Brand Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for their work in ROTC programs at their respective schools.
The DAR chapter presented National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior ROTC Bronze Medals to South Gwinnett High School ROTC Cadet Captain Asia Demmer and Grayson High School ROTC Cadet Captain Karmen Lemuel.
“This award is given to ROTC cadets who have demonstrated loyalty, patriotism, academic excellence, dependability, and military discipline,” Brand Settlement DAR officials said.
In addition to the medals, the students each received $100 prizes.
Demmer will attend Georgia Tech, where she will study computer science, while Lemual will attend Georgia Southern, where she will study elementary education, this fall.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.