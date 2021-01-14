Duluth-based Brand Real Estate Services is undergoing a merger with another metro Atlanta real estate company.
Brand announced it is merging with Sandy Springs-based Genesis Real Estate Advisors to create a full-service commercial real estate firm, that will operate under the Brand Real Estate Services name. The combined company will have 50 employees and a portfolio that includes 120 commercial assets.
“We are always seeking great people and quality properties,” Brand Real Estate Services President Scott Meadows said. “As we grow our position in the Southeast, the addition of Genesis enables us to expand our geographic footprint with high-quality assets and extend our client roster.”
As a result of the merger, Brand will now have a presence in the Columbus and Savannah markets as well as Jacksonville, Fla., and eastern North Carolina.
Officials from the two companies pointed to the strength each brings to the merger. Genesis, for example, has a retail-dominant portfolio while Brand’s portfolio is a mixture of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties. Brand Real Estate Services is also a sister company of Brand Properties, with will extend the combined firm’s expertise to include multifamily and ground-up commercial developments.
The new post-merger Brand Real Estate Services will offer services such as leasing, property and construction management and redevelopment and tenant representation in all asset classes.
“This is a relationship-driven business,” said Genesis President Steve Tart, who will become Brand Real Estate Services’ senior managing director after the merger. “I am committed to making the merger a very seamless process for our clients, ensuring all their needs are met. I look forward to enhancing our integrated teams and working on leasing transactions and new business development, while continuing to nurture and grow our existing relationships.”
Before the merger, Brand already had a presence in six states across the U.S. This merger with Genesis will add Florida to that list. The firm is looking to position itself as a major regional real estate services firm with expertise that results in assets being maximized and customers receiving top service.
“Many real estate organizations are global, but we want to be the top local player throughout the Southeast,” Meadows said. “You won’t find us in New York, Chicago or Los Angeles, but if you are an asset owner in the Southeast, you will find us as the go-to local real estate services company.”
