A new apartment complex could be coming to the intersection of Duluth Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway.
Brand Properties, which already has one apartment complex under construction at the intersection, is seeking approval from Gwinnett leaders to build an additional complex on a different corner of Duluth Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway. The property, located on 11.74 acres at the northeast corner of the intersection, currently has a C-2 commercial zoning and Brand Properties is asking to get it rezoned to a RM-24 residential zoning to accommodate the apartments.
The 257-unit complex would be catty corner at the intersection to the Sugarloaf Grove apartment complex which Brand Properties currently has under construction at the southwest corner of the intersection.
"The proposed development would complement the existing land-use mix by providing high-end multifamily residences in a walkable environment, while also providing an appropriate transitional use from higher intensity commercial uses along Duluth Highway to single-family residential uses to the south," attorney Melody Glouton wrote in a letter to county officials. "Residents would also have convenient access to Interstate 85, state Route 316, Sugarloaf Parkway and close proximity to transit."
The proposal is on the agenda for the Gwinnett Planning Commission's meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The planning commission will hear public comment from Brand Properties representatives as well as opponents of the proposal during the meeting.
The planning commission is a recommending body. The final decision would have to come fro the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, which would hear the proposal, and also take public comment, at a later date.
The complex is labeled "Brand Sugarloaf" and "Sugarloaf Apartments" in renderings and site plans included in the rezoning application.
The proposal includes five residential buildings with one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Glouton said the three-bedroom apartments would make up less than 6% of the total number of units.
Plans also include a fitness center, pool and an outdoor patio area that includes grilling stations and fire pits.
"Residential buildings would include internal, unconditioned corridors and attractive architectural elements in general accordance with the building elevations submitted with the application," Glouton said in her letter to the county.
It would also have on entrance, which would face Duluth Highway.
So far, county planning staff have signed off on the proposal and recommended approval with conditions, such as not exceeding a density of 24 units per acre.
"The proposed rezoning to RM-24, for 257 apartment units, at a proposed density similar to those established by the development of the surrounding area, could be considered consistent based on the scale and intensity of the surrounding community," staff wrote in their report on the proposal.