Brand Properties CEO Brand Morgan asserted there is a demand for multifamily housing in the Sugarloaf Mills area as he broke ground on a new 194-unit apartment complex near the shopping mall Tuesday.
Brand Properties and PointOne holdings ceremonially kicked off construction of the Sugarloaf Grove development at the intersection of Duluth Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway, although some site clearing work had already been done at the 8.5-acre property.
Sugarloaf Grove is located across Duluth Highway from the Sugarloaf Summit apartment community, which Brand Properties also developed.
"It will be the 2,000th unit that we'll be putting in the ground in Gwinnett County — in the Sugarloaf market area of Gwinnett County," Morgan said. "We've had the most success of any lease up that we've developed right across the street, which Dan Fitzpatrick, our lead development partner on this project also handled.
"So, it's proven that this market needs more multifamily housing — more quality multifamily — and I'm proud to say that we're the developer to make it happen."
The development will include three buildings with apartments as well as a resort-style salt water pool with grilling areas and pergolas, a fitness facility, a co-working business center, a dog park and dog washing facility.
The new development is expected to open to residents in 12 months.
"For many of us, it is hard to envision what is about to take place at this site," PointOne Holdings Principal Leo Peicher said. "Buildings will rise (and) individuals and families will move in. A few hundred families will live their lives and create community."