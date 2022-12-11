Did you hear it Tuesday night?
That big sigh.
There was a big, nearly audible sound throughout the major centers of population in Georgia Tuesday night when the U.S. Senate race was called for Raphael Warnock. Some may have thought that they heard a similar sigh out of Washington, since the Georgia results will make governing our nation a little easier.
In Georgia, the sigh had a different meaning. It signaled that a slight majority of Georgia voters preferred an intelligent, gentle campaigner to go to Washington, instead of a celebrity who so often stuck his foot in his mouth.
Of all the outrageous comments Herschel Walker made during the campaign was his comments on vampires and werewolves. Made you wonder where he stood on varmints, witches and sorceresses. Georgia voters have decided they don’t want him representing them in the U.S. Senate. That’s what the relieved sigh was all about locally.
Big Loser: Almost reluctantly, Gov. Brian Kemp finally choose to embrace Walker for the Senate seat, and with this effort, our governor lost ground. Much like working on a no-hitter, going for a solid shutout of all statewide Democrats in the 2022 election, the governor’s name just come not drag along Walker to the Senate.
Big Winner: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan came out looking good, as he went into the polling booth, but says he did not vote for either candidate. While as a Republican, he could not make himself vote for a Democrat, he also realized what a troubled candidate Herschel Walker was, and would not make us a good Senator. Thank you. Now you can dip your toes into the political waters with a clear conscience.
On the sidelines: While she lost the governor’s race, Stacey Abrams was amazingly silent about the Senate race. We thought she would bring voters to Warnock, and might have, but we heard very little from her during the runoff. Makes you wonder if she is tiring of politics.
Back to Texas: Since the Republican Senate candidate was technically a Texan by listing his home for homestead exemption in that state, we presume he’ll return and live there. We hope he has no interest in becoming a resident Georgian again.
If he is still interested in the Senate race, Walker could run against Ted Cruz, and might at least get the UGA faithful living there a chance to vote for him. After all, Cruz only has degrees from Harvard and Princeton, and might lose the Texas alumni vote.
Will Georgia have another footballer who won the national championship on a Senate ballot again?
Look 10 years down the road. By then Stetson Bennett IV be 35 years, old, having been born on October 28, 1997. The minimum age for a Senator is 30. And since he has been in college ever since his graduation from high school, and currently doesn’t have a full-time job what with his quarterbacking duties at age 25, don’t you think the UGA alumni will realize what they have?
From what we observe about Stetson, he is plenty smart, directing his team on the field so easily. Sounds like the possible making of a good vote-getter.
Might be best for him to run for Congress first. That would put him in good experience to make a run for the Senate. It also will be interesting to see what party he chooses.
Meanwhile, here’s a cheer for Stetson and UGA in the playoffs! Two national championships would look good on the campaign trail.
