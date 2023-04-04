Editor’s Note:This column first appeared in GwinnettForum.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown of Atlanta found a new way to honor him last weekend, with the help of a lot of people from Gwinnett County. An eight-foot bronze statue of the late Dr. King was unveiled at the Rodney Mims Cook Sr. Peace Park in the Vine City neighborhood west of downtown.
The event helped recognize the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King in Memphis, and was also a world peace revival and celebration. As the program said, it was for “A man whose love of God changed the world.” It was commissioned by the National Monuments Foundation.
The whole idea erupted from the fertile minds of Sandra and Clyde Strickland of Lawrenceville, while the artist capturing Dr. King in flowing ecclesiastical robes was Duluth native Kathy Fincher.
The weather cooperated beautifully, as heavy rains fell on downtown Atlanta up until about 9:45 in the morning.
Clyde Strickland was ecstatic over the day’s activities.
“It was raining cats and dogs in Atlanta, but a four-hour window showed up and we never had another drop. It was a great day," he said. "People from all over the world were there, and we’re thinking of having a World Peace Revival twice a year at the site. And we had people listening throughout the world on the various sites.”
Artist Kathy Fincher was pleased with the day, and most pleased to be part of a piece of art that was not just talking about the past and a person in history.
“But the day was mostly about the future, and where we can go by bringing back MLK’s words and the challenge of peace, unity and love. It was about challenging young people to move forward. It was unbelievable that a piece of art can be art of that revival.”
She continued: “It was about the future and opportunities, and the power of a man’s word, and because they are powerful, those words live and continue on. I was so honored to do this monument in a way it was meant to be done, to show Dr. King looking up, wearing his robes and holding the Bible with the palm reaching out and open. It was a beautiful opportunity.”
The statue was installed last Wednesday, and there was concern that it would sit there until the dedication on Saturday. But Rodney Cook Jr., who was the key person organizing the event, contacted the Vine City community leaders Bishop Dexter Johnson, Makeda Johnson and Brenda Adams. People of Vine City came together, and in shifts, stood guard during the nights until the unveiling.
Total cost of the statue placement was $800,000, provided by a host of Atlantans. The pedestal of the statue is of Stone Mountain granite.
Sponsors listed in the program included the following: 12 Stone Church, Another Chance Foundation; Carolyn Booker, Chick-fil-A; Clyde L. and Sandra J. Strickland Fund; Coca-Cola; Dame Didi Wong; Holy Cross Cathedral; Home Depot Backyard; James (Jay) Dennard; Jason and Monica Chandler; Larry Campbell; Metro Waterproofing; Minard-Wong Foundation; National Christian Foundation, Orlando; Scott Phelan Fund; Stewart and Lisa Cink; Tim Minard; and Waddy Family.
Friends of the movement included Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.; American Made Stores; Andrew Young Foundation; Anglican Church in North America; Archbishop Foley Beach; The Art of Living; Christianity Today; Georgia Gwinnett College; Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation; Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church; The King Center; King Randall and X for Boys; Lucie Content; Magnolia Media Group; National Monuments Foundation; One Race; Russian Orthodox Church; Southern Baptist Convention; UN Women for Peace Association Inc.; Victoria’s Family Foundation; Victorious Family; and Westside Future Fund.
Elliott Brack is editor and publisher of GwinnettForum, where this column first appeared. He can be reached at
