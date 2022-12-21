Former Gwinnett Daily Post Publisher J.K. Murphy, recently named to his second term as the newspaper company publisher, returned to Gwinnett to address the Gwinnett Rotary Club this week. He was there after the Gwinnett Daily Post was purchased by Times-Journal Inc., the Marietta company that now publishes 21 newspapers in Georgia.

In his remarks, Murphy had sad news for those of you who like to have a newspaper in your hands as you read the day’s news. While the online audience is larger than ever, newspaper readership in print is falling, and there are even questions if the printed newspaper, as we know it, can survive.

Elliott Brack is editor and publisher of GwinnettForum, where this column first appeared. He can be reached at elliott@brack.net.