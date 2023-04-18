A boyfriend and girlfriend from Lawrenceville have been charged in the death of a Lawrenceville man who was shot and killed near Norcross early Sunday.
Gwinnett County Police said Esteven Avile-Vega, 26, and his girlfriend Sulma Mejia-Orellana, 26, face several charges related to the death of Angel Mendoza, 39, who was shot on Pepperwood Trail in unincorporated Norcross. Police were called scene of the shooting at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday.
Avile-Vage and Mejia-Orellana were identified as suspects as detectives investigated the case and looked into leads they received. They were arrested later on Sunday.
Avile-Vega was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes while Sulma Mejia-Orellana was charged with aggravated assault.
Police have not yet released information on the motive behind the shooting.
Anyone who has additional information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP230029197.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
