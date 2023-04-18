A boyfriend and girlfriend from Lawrenceville have been charged in the death of a Lawrenceville man who was shot and killed near Norcross early Sunday.

Gwinnett County Police said Esteven Avile-Vega, 26, and his girlfriend Sulma Mejia-Orellana, 26, face several charges related to the death of Angel Mendoza, 39, who was shot on Pepperwood Trail in unincorporated Norcross. Police were called scene of the shooting at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

