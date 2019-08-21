In a couple of years, visitors to the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth will be able to go bowling, see a movie, get a hair cut or grab a bite to eat.
The first leases for North American Properties' Revel mixed-use development at the center have been announced. One of the lessees, Regal Cinemas, may not be a big surprise since it could be seen in previously released renderings, but there are several more names that have been dropped as well.
According to www.experiencerevel.com, the other lessees include:
• The Painted Pin, a self-described "upscale boutique bar, bowling and entertainment venue" that has one other location in Buckhead's Miami Circle area. Its existing location has, in addition to bowling, shuffleboard tables, vintage skee-ball machines, bocce courts, pingpong tables, darts, Bimini ring toss, giant Jenga, southern skittles tables and oversized basketball pop a shots.
• Superica, a Tex-Mex restaurant which already has locations in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte and Houston.
• Secreto Southern Kitchen and Bar, a southern food eatery which already has locations in Alpharetta and Brookhaven.
• Honeysuckle Gelato, a hand-made gelato shop which began as a food truck but now has locations at Ponce City Market in Atlanta and Charlotte.
• Jinya Ramen Bar, which is a Japanese ramen restaurant that has already has four locations in metro Atlanta that are already open or are set to open in the near future. It also has locations in 12 other states as well as Washington D.C. and in Canada.
• Maker's Coffee and Wine
• The Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill, which features north and south American, European and Asian flavors and already has a location in Alpharetta.
• American Barber Shop, which is a Cumming-based barber shop chain that also has locations in Alpharetta, Roswell, Woodstock and Milton.
Revel is expected to break ground next year after parking decks under construction at the Infinite Energy Center open to offset the parking lost make room for the mixed-use development.