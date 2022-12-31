As U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux's final days in Congress ticked away during the holidays, she highlighted one last batch of funding she was able to secure for the 7th Congressional District before leaving office.
Bourdeaux, who leaves office this weekend, said the federal Fiscal Appropriations Bill that was passed by the House and sent to President Joe Biden in December included nearly $13 million for projects in her district. In all, 14 7th Congressional District projects were included in the appropriations bill.
Some of those projects include money to expand transit in Gwinnett County, support work to convert the Hooper-Renwick School building in Lawrenceville into the Hooper-Renwick library branch and support efforts to help victims of sexual and domestic violence.
“I am so glad to see my community projects passed into law in this year’s appropriations bills,” Bourdeaux said in a statement. “Each of these projects fills a critical need for our community, and am pleased to announce $13 million in community project funding, which will be delivered back to our district.
"Gwinnett and Forsyth counties are growing so fast that some critical social services and infrastructure have not had time to catch up. These projects invest in key services and key parts of our community that will help our families thrive.”
This will be the last time that north Gwinnett and Forsyth County get funding allocations as part of the 7th Congressional District. Starting in 2023, Forsyth and parts of the Buford area will move to the 6th Congressional District while most of the northern half of Gwinnett will move to the 9th Congressional District.
Meanwhile, part of north Fulton County and the part of Gwinnett County that is south of U.S. 78 will be added to the 7th Congressional district.
A major chunk of the 7th Congressional District money included in the appropriations bill will support transit expansion in Gwinnett County.
That funding includes $2 million for Gwinnett County Transit to establish microtransit service in the Buford and Suwanee area. Another $2 million was allocated to the county's transit system for bus shelters for a new Route 25 local bus service.
Another big allocation for Gwinnett county is nearly $2.99 million to pay for the replacement of 2.5 miles of aging water distribution mains that have been experiencing breakdowns and other service issues.
The appropriations bill also includes $1.28 million for AboutFace-USA, for Forsyth County-based organization whose Project GROW effort is designed to help veterans with behavioral health and workplace development.
Bourdeaux got $900,000 in the appropriations bill for View Point Health so it can build a Crisis Walk-in Center that will make full mental health care available after hours and on weekends.
Mosaic Georgia will get nearly $1.03 million for 24/7 victim services and a Mosaic Resilience Center to provide crisis intervention for people who are victims of sexual and domestic violence as well as victim advocacy, forensic medical care, mental health and therapy services that will be available for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and sex trafficking.
Another noteworthy project that is getting funding from the appropriations bill is the Hooper-Renwick Memorial Library. The Gwinnett Public Library Foundation will get $500,000 to acquire print and non-print materials which will be used to create a special collection that will be focused on African-American heritage.
Other funding allocations for the 7th Congressional District in the appropriations bill include:
• $195,475 for Helping Mamas so it can distribute diapers, period products and car seats.
• $462,000 for Ser Familia to enhance a services center designed to help Latino families.
• $400,861 for the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta to expand tutoring options in an effort to address learning loss.
• $250,000 for Corners Outreach to buy passenger vans that will transport students to and from afterschool and summer programs at Corners Academy in Peachtree Corners.
• $300,000 for the Latin American Association to help the organization prepare Latinos in Gwinnett County to enter the workforce through training, vocational classes and other support.
• $612,320 for Creative Enterprises to help the Lawrenceville-based organization provide job development, training, placement and related vocational rehabilitation services for people with disabilities.
• $399,952 for the College of Education at the University of North Georgia's Cumming campus to expand mentoring and workship programs for senior interns.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.