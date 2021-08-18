Lawrenceville's two City Council races that will appear on city ballots in November have a couple of things in common.
For starters, both races are open contests with no incumbents seeking re-election. Secondly, each race will be a three-person contest.
Qualifying closed Wednesday afternoon and officials said Edwar Aviles-Mercedes, Katrina Fellows and Austin Thompson qualified to run for Council Post 3 while Bruce Hardy, Marlene Taylor-Crawford and Jennifer Young qualified to run for Council Post 4.
The decision by Councilmen Robert Clark and Keith Roche to not run for re-election this year means Mayor David Still — who has only held his current office since Jan. 1, but served on the City Council for four years before that — is the senior most elected official in Lawrenceville. Meanwhile, Councilwoman Victoria Jones, who joined the City Council in February 2019, is the senior most member of the Lawrenceville City Council.
Lawrenceville, so far, is the only city in Gwinnett that has announced plans to do Sunday voting during the early voting period for the election.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
