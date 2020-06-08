IMG_7415.jpg (copy)

The Books 2 Kids program kicked off last month in the South Gwinnett Cluster. 

The Gwinnett County Public Schools Books 2 Kids summer program began its second week Monday. 

Throughout June and July, mobile libraries will visit more than 80 school locations and allow children to choose two new books to take home and keep for their personal library.

In addition to individual school events, the bookmobile will visit all GCPS middle schools to ensure students in every cluster have the opportunity to select books for summer reading.

All Books 2 Kids events will take place outside in the bus lanes of the host schools and will follow social distancing guidelines.

The events, which run from 1– 5 p.m., will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 9

All Parkview Schools

Trickum Middle School

All Mountain View Schools

Twin Rivers Middle School

Wednesday, June 10

All Collins High Schools

Creekland Middle School

All Archer Schools

McConnell Middle School

Thursday, June 11

All Dacula Schools

Dacula Middle School

 All Lanier Schools

Lanier Middle School

 Friday, June 12

All Brookwood Schools

Crews Middle School

Five Forks Middle School

