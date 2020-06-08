The Gwinnett County Public Schools Books 2 Kids summer program began its second week Monday.
Throughout June and July, mobile libraries will visit more than 80 school locations and allow children to choose two new books to take home and keep for their personal library.
In addition to individual school events, the bookmobile will visit all GCPS middle schools to ensure students in every cluster have the opportunity to select books for summer reading.
All Books 2 Kids events will take place outside in the bus lanes of the host schools and will follow social distancing guidelines.
The events, which run from 1– 5 p.m., will be held at the following locations:
Tuesday, June 9
All Parkview Schools
Trickum Middle School
All Mountain View Schools
Twin Rivers Middle School
Wednesday, June 10
All Collins High Schools
Creekland Middle School
All Archer Schools
McConnell Middle School
Thursday, June 11
All Dacula Schools
Dacula Middle School
All Lanier Schools
Lanier Middle School
Friday, June 12
All Brookwood Schools
Crews Middle School
Five Forks Middle School
