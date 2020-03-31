Residents who live near Norris Lake in the far southern tip of Gwinnett County are being urged to boil any water they use for the time being after a water main broke in the area, according to county officials.
The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources said the break created a "potential health hazard" for the area's drinking water supply. Norris Lake is located off State Route 124, and is near Anderson-Livsey Elementary School, which is in the Centerville area south of Snellville.
Residents should boil water for at least one minute after bringing it to a rolling boil before drinking it, cooking with it, washing dishes, brushing teeth, making ice or preparing baby food.
"When the public water system serving the Norris Lake area has been restored to normal service, Gwinnett County Water Resources will publish on their website, www.Gwinnetth2o.com, that the Boil Water Advisory has been rescinded," water department officials said.
"After the advisory is rescinded and before resuming normal use of your water, please flush the plumbing on your property by fully opening sink and shower faucets on each floor of your building for five minutes. Residents can still use the water for washing hands and bathing, they just cannot consume the water without boiling it during the advisory."
