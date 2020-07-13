More than 60 hours after a 28-year-old Stone Mountain man disappeared on Lake Lanier, a multi-agency search team recovered his body on Tuesday.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division spokesman Mark McKinnon said the body of Bentley Nwgbara surfaced just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the search area near Harbor Landing Marina.
Georgia DNR game wardens and search and rescue crews from Hall and Forsyth counties had been searching for Nwgbara since Saturday afternoon.
"Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Game Wardens responded to a drowning at Harbor Landing Marina on Lake Lanier," McKinnon said on Monday. "According to witnesses, a 28-year-old male was swimming from an anchored pontoon boat, went under and never resurfaced."
Game wardens conducted a search until after dark with sonar equipment on Saturday. They resumed the search Sunday morning, but McKinnon said it had to be suspended because of heavy boat traffic on the lake. Crews resumed the search using sector scan sonar and a Remote Operated Vehicle at 11 p.m. Sunday.
That search continued throughout the night, but the man could not be found.
"The terrain on the lakebed in the search area is extremely steep and covered with both standing and fallen timber, which makes the search more difficult," McKinnon said. "A new shift came in at (7 a.m. Monday) to relieve those who worked all night."
Searchers used sector scan sonar, side scan sonar and the Remote Operated Vehicle all day Monday while Hall County dive teams searched the area and the Department of Natural Resources' Aviation unit searched the shoreline.
They stopped search efforts for the night around 6:30 p.m., and resumed their efforts at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Nwgbara's body then surfaced a few hours later.
McKinnon said the body was turned over to the Hall County coroner's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.