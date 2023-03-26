Screen Shot 2023-03-26 at 1.58.56 PM.png

The body of a child matching the description of a 4-year-old boy who went missing into the Yellow River Saturday night was discovered Sunday by rescue crews, Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services officials said.

Officials said the body was discovered just after 10:30 Sunday morning. The rescue crews had resumed their search at 8:15 a.m. at Yellow River Park after suspending their search due to nightfall on Saturday.

