The Gwinnett County city that doesn’t want to be a city is getting a little smaller.
County commissioners signed off on a request from the City of Rest Haven to de-annex 8.11 acres of land in the city on Tuesday. The commercially-zoned property, which is located along Buford Highway, will become part of unincorporated Gwinnett.
Rest Haven officials approved the de-annexation in early December, but it required approval from the Board of Commissioners before it could officially happen.
“The parcel is currently zoned C-1 and is developed with a now vacated auto repair facility,” Gwinnett County Planning and Development Director Kathy Holland told commissioners. “Should the board consider this approval, the zoning (for the land as part of) unincorporated Gwinnett County will remain as C-1.”
The de-annexation is the latest in an ongoing shrinking of Rest Haven. The city is an interesting case in metro Atlanta, an area that has seen the creation of several new cities in the first two decades of the 21st century.
Rest Haven has been trying, unsuccessfully, for nearly two decades to stop being a city and has gradually let the city of Buford absorb several portions of the smaller city’s land. It is now mostly relegated to one side of Buford Highway and is surrounded by Buford.
Maps presented to the county commission show the newly de-annexed land is split into three spots, and only one of those spots is adjacent to land that is already part of Buford.
