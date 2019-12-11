Gwinnett County commissioners signed off on a Tax Allocation District, or TAD, designation for a 103-acre, $350 million mixed-use redevelopment near the Mall of Georgia on Tuesday night, although there are some objections to the idea.
The designation, which was approved by commissioners in a 3-1 vote, effectively freezes the property value of the Exchange at Gwinnett site that Gwinnett County can collect property taxes on. Fuqua Development and its attorneys and consultants insisted the designation was needed to move much of the project forward because of issues with the topography and getting water and sewer to the property.
“We couldn’t be happier,” Fuqua Development’s Jeff Fuqua said. “It allows us to build a project that Gwinnett County really needs.”
Despite the approval from commissioners, the TAD designation is not set in stone for the property, which is bordered by Buford Highway, Interstate 85 and Laurel Crossing Parkway. The Gwinnett County Board of Education must still approve the designation and is expected to take the matter up at its Dec. 19 meeting, Fuqua said.
A TAD designation for the site was not universally welcome among some officials in the county, however. Gwinnett Commissioner Jace Brooks cast the lone vote against the TAD designation.
Earlier, Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District Executive Director Joe Allen cast the lone dissenting vote against the designation when it came before the Redevelopment Authority Board for approval last month.
One issue is what TADs are intended for, and what granting the designation for the Exchange at Gwinnett site would mean for Fuqua Development.
“If you chose to create the TAD, what happens is the value of the property tax digest within the redevelopment area is established as the base value of the Tax Allocation District, and in this case, it’s a couple million dollars in taxable value today,” Fuqua attorney Sharon Gay told commissioners.
“From that point forward, if the county and the school board consents to participate, that property tax revenue on that base value will continue to flow to your general funds, so you’re not giving up any money, any tax revenue that you receive from the site today. Once the TAD is created, any new property tax revenue on that increased real property value resulting from the redevelopment of the property would go into a separate fund that can be used to reimburse the developer for redevelopment costs, which could include paying debt service on Tax Allocation Bonds.”
The Exchange at Gwinnett will include a Top Golf, Andretti Indoor Karting, Starbucks, City Barbecue, Sprouts grocery store, a beer hall, a CMX Cinebistro, retail, additional dining uses, a brewery and residential uses. Trees are already being cleared at the site.
Fuqua said issues at the site, as far as topography is concerned, deal with steep slopes and there being rock on side of the site and ravines on the other. The rock will be blasted, crushed and used to fill in the ravines to help level the site, he said.
The TAD is expected to generate $25.7 million to cover on-site and off-site costs, soft costs and building upgrades. Fuqua said the on-site and off-site costs include bringing water and sewer services onto the site, work that includes boring under I-85 to bring in sewer lines.
Fuqua told commissioners the TAD would be key to bringing the full development to fruition. Although some buildings could be built, significant portions of the development cannot happen without the infrastructure that the TAD would cover, he said.
“It would be a skeleton of the project that we’re proposing today,” Fuqua said.
Allen said he’s not against the Exchange at Gwinnett itself. He even called it a “cool” plan for the site.
What Allen bristles at is the language used in the TAD redevelopment proposal — such as “deteriorating,” “underperforming” and “inadequate” — as well as the use of a TAD designation for property that has never been developed before, an area referred to in development terms as a “greenfield” site.
“This is a greenfield development, and tax allocation districts, in my belief, should be used for true redevelopment areas, such as at Gwinnett Place Mall or on Jimmy Carter Boulevard — some of these areas that are not greenfields,” Allen said.
The Gwinnett Place CID leader later said, “These parcels, up until a couple of weeks or so ago, there were trees there.”
Brooks said he felt approval of the TAD went against existing county policy on what the designation could be used for.
“It was a significant deviation from our current policies,” he said. “Our current policies discourage greenfield development, and this was greenfield development. Our current policy encourages using (TADs) in distressed or blighted or deteriorating areas, and I would say this is a very vibrant area.
“There’s already land disturbance and our policies say we can’t do these where there’s already been land disturbance ... and from what I’ve heard over and over again, this development is occuring with or without this TAD. Maybe not a full development, but significant portions of this development would be completed with or without this TAD.”
But Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash offered a different opinion on whether the Exchange at Gwinnett was a proper use of a TAD.
“It fits all of the requirements and what we’re looking at gaining in exchange for what kind of assistance will be provided for through the TAD. I think it is in the best interest of the county to proceed with that.
“I think the misconception is that it’s always a heavily developed site that has deteriorated, but the definition of what properties are eligible for TADs is a lot broader than that.”
There are five existing TAD sites in Gwinnett County. One of them is in the Gwinnett Place Mall area. The others are on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Indian Trail-Lilburn Road and two locations on U.S. Highway 78.
County Attorney Mike Ludwiczak told commissioners the existing TADs in Gwinnett are “area-specific,” and that the proposed Exchange at Gwinnett TAD differs in that it is focused on a specific site.
One common theme among those areas are that they are older areas where development took place decades ago and officials are now looking to encourage redevelopment in those areas.
“Those TADs are in areas that are crying out for true redevelopment, and so again, to use some of those words (in the Exchange at Gwinnett Redevelopment Plan) to describe property near and in the Mall of Georgia area, it may not be against the letter of the law, but to me it’s not keeping up with the intent or the spirit of what TADs were to be utilized for,” Allen said.