You might say luck was on the side of a local dog food company Tuesday after Gwinnett commissioners gave their blessing to let the firm move into a vacant warehouse near Norcross.
Lucky Premium Treats LLC received the commission's permission this week to open a processing plant in part of a vacant building on the 1200 block of Oakbrook Drive. The facility will process poultry and other meats, according to county documents.
The company had sought a special use permit to operate the plant in the former warehouse.
"The applicant intends to occupy an existing 22,627-square-foot space to process and distribute premium, all-natural dog treats," said Ashley Nichols, Gwinnett County's manager of current planning. "The use of meat and poultry in the production process triggered the need for this requested special use permit."
Lucky Premium Treats will be moving to the Norcross area from a smaller facility in Doraville. The reason for the move, according to Lucky Premium Treat attorney Melody Glouton, is to meet a growing demand for the company's dog treats.
"The relocation will bring approximately 30 to 35 jobs, and a long-term established tenant, to a location that has been vacant for over a year," Glouton told commissioners.
One of the concerns that county officials had about letting Lucky Premium Treats move into the facility was any foul odors might spread into the surrounding area from the facility. county staff had recommended a mandatory specialized ventilator to eliminate any odor, but Glouton said the firm plans to use an odor neutralizer system which should eliminate any odors.
"Instead of a significant exhaust hood system, an ozone elimination system that removes any trace of odors from the general ventilation system would be sufficient for this process," Glouton said.
A representative from the company also told commissioners it will have an on-site lab to test meat for diseases such as salmonella. The company does not have a lab at the facility it is moving from.
