Gwinnett County officials are planning to undertake a $2.16 million improvement project on an intersection near busy U.S. Highway 78, Netherworld Haunted House and the future site of an Amazon warehouse.
County commissioners approved the contract with CMES Inc. for improvements at the intersection of West Park Place Boulevard and Rockbridge Road. The project will be paid for with funds from the 2017 special purpose local options sales tax.
“This project is for the construction of additional turn lanes, new traffic signal infrastructure and new sidewalks on both sides of the road at the intersection of West Park Place Boulevard and Rockbridge Road,” Gwinnett Department of Transportation Deputy Director Tom Sever said. “It will also include the installation of curb and gutter and associated drainage improvements.”
Google Maps shows West Park Place Boulevard has two intersections with Rockbridge Road. This project is planned for the southern intersection, which is father away from Highway 78 and heading into an area that is filled more with residences than businesses.
It is near the future site of an Amazon fulfillment center on West Park Place Boulevard that was announced in July, however.
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said, however, that Amazon had nothing to do with the decision to do the intersection improvements, however.
“It was a part of the 2017 SPLOST program — which pre-dates Amazon,” Sorenson said.
But while Amazon’s decision to build a facility on West Park Place Boulevard didn’t spur the intersection improvements, it is part of a trend of business and economic development activity current taking place in that area.
The Amazon site is across, and slightly down, the street from Netherworld, which moved to the area last year from its longtime home in Norcross so it could become a year-round attraction.
The Amazon facility is also a short distance from the former Olympic Tennis Center site, which is also on West Park Place Boulevard, albeit closer to U.S. Highway 78.
The county took possession of the tennis center in 2016 and it has since been demolished to make room for redevelopment. County officials recently put out a request for developers to submit their ideas for redeveloping the site.