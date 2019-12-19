Thursday night the developer behind the sprawling Exchange at Gwinnett development near Coolray Field and the Mall of Georgia cleared their latest hurdle in getting a Tax Allocation District designation for the site.
During its monthly business meeting, the Gwinnett County Board of Education adopted a resolution authorizing the Tax Allocation District for Fuqua Development’s 103-acre, $350 million Exchange at Gwinnett retail, entertainment and residential mixed-use development on Buford Drive at Interstate 85.
The school board approved the TAD by a 5-0 vote. The designation will effectively freeze the property value of the Exchange at Gwinnett development site that Gwinnett County and the Board of Education can collect taxes on.
GCPS CEO and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks remarked the TAD was different from most.
”This is a TAD that will generate sales tax almost immediately,” he said. “That’s what makes it beneficial to the school district. Normally on TADs, that’s not the case but this one will make it beneficial to the school district.”
Creating a TAD designation for the site is a major move because it impacts the amount of property tax revenues going into the school system’s and county’s coffers.
Although the school board and the county government will continue to receive property tax revenue from the site while the TAD is in place, the amount of money they receive will more or less be frozen as long as the TAD designation is in place.
That’s because the property value that the county and the school system can collect taxes on will be stuck at what it currently is while the TAD designation is in place.
Any revenues generated on increased property value — and the value will almost certainly increase because the land is going from being undeveloped to having buildings constructed on it — will be set aside to paid to Fuqua Development as a reimbursement for bonds to pay for improvements.
The designation is being requested to reimburse Fuqua Development for about $25 million, which is about 6% of the total cost of the development, to cover infrastructure issues, including removing rock from one part of the site and using it to fill ravines on another part of the property.
GCPS Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron said the school district’s yearly tax revenue from the site is frozen at approximately $50,000.
However, if development moves forward, the school district estimated the financial impact from retail sales at the site to be up to $1.6 million in additional E-SPLOST revenue once the development is open.
That money would be utilized for capital building projects in the school district, Heffron said.
While the school district will miss out on revenue in the immediate future, Heffron said, at the conclusion of the TAD, the district will be receiving additional property tax revenue.
He said a study shows approximately $4.3 million annually in property tax revenue upon completion of the project.
“Depending how long the issue bonds, it could be about 20 years,” he said. “At the conclusion of that, we would be receiving the full property tax revenue on the value of that property.”
Not everyone is as enthusiastic about the idea, however. Marlyn Tillman, co-founder of Gwinnett SToPP, expressed her opposition to the resolution prior to Thursday’s meeting.
”While it is true the Board did not increase our millage rate this year, most property owners saw an increase in our tax bills due to the increase in the value of the tax digest,” she said. “Since the Board is deciding to give out education dollars to developers, the board can afford to give taxpayers a break by lowering the millage rate.”
At a Dec. 10 meeting, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners signed off on the Tax Allocation District designation for The Exchange at Gwinnett. The development spans 103 acres, and will be $350 million mixed-use redevelopment.
The designation was approved by commissioners in a 3-1 vote, but it still needed school board approval to proceed.
Why is the designation important?
The cost of addressing any increase in needed services, ranging from water or public safety for the whole site to higher burdens on local schools created by the development’s residential component, will have to be covered by taxes generated by the equivalent of undeveloped land.
But Fuqua Development’s Jeff Fuqua has said a failure to secure the TAD designation by the end of this year will lead to a delay in getting the development fully built. Failing to get the designation at all will mean a scaling back of the project, or as Fuqua told commissioners last week, having a “skeleton” of what it being proposed.
The full development is expected to have a Top Golf, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, a Sprouts grocery store, a CMX Cinebistro, a food hall, several restaurants and retail and a large residential component.
“What wouldn’t happen is the quality wouldn’t happen,” Fuqua told county commissioners last week. “We’re currently going to start these buildings right now to meet our lease sales obligations, so they’re permitted and moving forward.
“It’s most of this area, our Main Street outdoor area, food hall, cinema, restaurants that really rely on, not necessarily the TAD, but the TAD paying for other infrastructure on site.”
Further complicating the issue is that some officials feel creating a TAD designation for the site goes against the way TADs have been used previously in Gwinnett. That prompted county Commissioner Jace Brooks to vote against it last week.
The existing TADs in Gwinnett are located in the Gwinnett Place, Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Indian Trail and U.S. Highway 78 areas.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash has said the benefits that she sees coming from the site after the Exchange at Gwinnett is developed make the TAD worth creating.
“Is it better to have the property totally developed as multi-family,” Nash said. “I mean, to get the type of vibrant mixed-use on that site, at the quality and value that we would like to see on that property, it needed a little extra assistance and the TAD provides a mechanism for that.”