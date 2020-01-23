The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointments of two new principals and the transfer of another during its monthly business meeting on Thursday night.
Cynthia “Cindy” Kinchen was named as the next principal of Duluth Middle School, Nick Boyers was named Sugar Hill Elementary School’s new principal and Chekquita Johnson will transition from Radloff Middle School to lead Sweetwater Middle School.
Kinchen, who currently serves as an assistant principal at McClure Health Science High School, will transition to this new position after the retirement of Duluth Middle Principal Deborah Fusi at the end of this month. Kinchen has experience in special education at Norcross High School. She served as assistant principal of Summerour Middle School and Duluth High School. She earned bachelor’s and master's degrees in Special Education from Florida International University and a specialist’s degree in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University.
Boyer, who currently serves as an assistant principal at Mason Elementary, will assume his new position on Jan. 27. His appoint comes after the the Board tapped Sugar Hill's Taffeta Connery to lead Simpson Elementary School in November. Boyer taught fourth grade at White Oak Elementary School and fifth grade at Sycamore Elementary School prior to working at Mason. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Taylor University, a master’s degree in Elementary Reading and Math at Walden University, a specialist’s degree in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University.
Johnson will fill the role at Sweetwater Middle currently held by Jay Nebel, who was named as the district’s executive director of Continuous Quality Improvement in November. Johnson's Gwinnett County career began as a teacher at Richard's Middle School in 2002. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business from Knoxville College, a master’s degree in Education from Old Dominion University and a specialist’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Lincoln University.
