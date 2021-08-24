The head of the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District is being recognized as a local hero by a country music star for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blake Shelton, who will bring his Friends and Heroes Tour to the Gas South Arena on Sept. 18, picked health district director, Dr. Audrey Arona, as a local hero who will be recognized at at the upcoming concert. Arona, whose name was submitted by officials at the arena, will receive a prize pack that includes front row tickets to Shelton's concert next month.
“As we get back to events, Dr. Arona has gone above and beyond to make herself available to the Gas South District team,” Gas South District’s Chief Operating Officer Stan Hall said. "She kept us up to date on best practices for the safety of our guests, performers, and staff. She absolutely has earned the title of 'hero'.”
Arena officials praised Arona for her leadership of the health district during the pandemic, including her role in getting the Gas South District to be a mass COVID testing site last year as well as well as her updates to local leaders about the current situation with the disease in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties.
Shelton — who is perhaps known as much for his role as a coach on the TV show, "The Voice," as for his music career — will be joined on his tour by Lindsay Ell, with Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins set to make special appearances. He has had 36 Top 10 singles over his career, including 28 No. 1 songs and has sold more than 11 million albums in the U.S. during his career.
He recently released the album, "Body Language," which includes the No. 1 hit, “Happy Anywhere,” on which he sang with his new wife, former No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani.
Gas South Arena officials said tickets purchased for 2020 tour dates that had to be rescheduled because of the pandemic will be honored and additional tickets can be purchased at www.blakeshelton.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
