After more than three years in the job, former state Rep. BJay Pak resigned from his role as the U.S. attorney for the federal Northern District of Georgia on Monday.
Pak, a South Korea native who lives with his family in Lilburn, had been the district's top federal prosecutor since he was confirmed by the Senate in September 2017. He was nominated for the position by outgoing President Donald Trump.
“It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia," Pak said in a statement. "I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve, and to former Attorneys General Sessions and Barr for their leadership of the Department.”
Pak's resignation came on the heels of a weekend where a recording surfaced of President Donald Trump asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to win the state. At one point during that call, Trump refers to a "never-Trumper U.S. attorney," but it's not clear whether he was referring to Pak.
Georgia is split up into three U.S. court districts, each with their own U.S. attorney.
Pak became an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Georgia in 2002, but left the office and then represented the Lilburn area in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 until 2017. He chose not to seek re-election in 2016, and worked as a attorney prior to Trump's nomination of him for the U.S. attorney's post.
While he served in that role, Pak was the chairman of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights; the vice chairman of the Committee on Management, People, and Performance; and as a member of the Domestic Violence and White-Collar Fraud Working Groups, Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice Technology Working Group.
He also served on a committee that drafted standards for a National National Decertification Index that tracks incidents of police officers exercising excessive use of force.
"I take with me fond memories and the utmost respect I have for every one of the men and women who wear the badge," Pak said. "They are truly everyday heroes. My hope is that my tenure in the office will be remembered for our efforts to serve and to support those brave agents and officers.
"I have witnessed first-hand the fortitude and grace of victims of crime and have taken to heart the awesome responsibility of speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves.”
