The Republican and Democratic candidates for the open 7th Congressional District seat got a bit of a lecture from Gwinnett Chamber President Nick Masino on bipartisanship during a forum hosted by the chamber this past week.
Democratic Party candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux and Republican Party nominee Rich McCormick were asked what they would do to work in a bipartisan manner, and to encourage others in Congress to work in a bipartisan manner, if they were elected.
The responses quickly turned to partisan finger pointing, both veiled more upfront, which prompted Masino to say “the system is broken, everyone knows it” before telling Bourdeaux and McCormick that they were going to have to re-answer the question.
“When we ask for questions from our public policy council, from our members, there was a clear focus on bipartisanship, how can we fix what’s broken in Congress,” Masino told the candidates. “This is from the heart — my reaction to the last three minutes of answers. I get political talking points and you are both running for Congress and I respect you both for doing so.”
The race for the 7th Congressional District, which includes parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties, is one of the most closely watched congressional races in the country this fall and both political parties have made it one of their top targets in the Nov. 3 election.
Bourdeaux and McCormick faced questions of interest to the business community represented by the Gwinnett Chamber, including queries about regulations on businesses, healthcare costs and the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.
But, it was the bipartisanship question asked early in the forum that may have unexpectedly raised eyebrows.
When the question was first asked, Bourdeaux pointed to partisan fights over how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of the division.
“We are in a real mess,” Bourdeaux said. “This has become a very divisive issue and it shouldn’t be. We should all be pulling together to deal with the pandemic. I do think this is something we can get under control.
“It is not something we have to live with forever and you can look at countries like South Korea and Germany who have done an excellent job of getting it under control and they are working constructively now to get their children back in school and businesses reopened without the staggering loss of life that we have endured and continue to endure here in this country.”
At the same time, however, there were subtle and not-so-subtle digs from the candidates at national officials from the opposing party while answering a question about bipartisanship.
Bourdeaux took some digs at the way President Donald Trump’s administration has handled the pandemic response. She made veiled references to Trump holding rallies and being seen in public without a face mask on and said enough had not been done early on to contain COVID-19.
“Really important, we are not facing a deep depression right now because of the money that was put into the economy and is keeping us afloat,” she said. “The problem is that time was supposed to have been used to get the disease under control and that didn’t happen.
“We still are struggling with supply chains around testing and around PPE. We still don’t have the contact tracing put in place. All of that should have been put in place so that now we would be in a better spot to reopen our economy and reopen our country.”
Meanwhile, McCormick accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is breaking up bipartisan unity over COVID-19 relief.
“When we first came together as a Congress, we had a lot of agreement, we had everything ironed out and then Nancy Pelosi flew in and literally started pushing all kinds of crazy agendas,” McCormick said.
McCormick, who is a doctor, also criticized the handling of the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which he conceded had some similarities to plans Republicans had previously floated. Republicans have taken aim at the act, which they have derisively called Obamacare, for years.
“The problem is this plan was failing long before President Trump ever became part of this,” he said. “It wasn’t a matter of gutting it and making it better. It was failing prior to that because it wasn’t well vetted. It was pushed through when nobody had read it.
“Two thousand pages — the biggest and most expensive piece of legislation ever submitted was not read by one single politician, and one of the promises made prior to that president (President Barack Obama) taking office was that every single American would be able to read everything that’s going to be voted on and then get back to their representative before it’s voted on.”
When McCormick was asked to answer the question a second time, he pointed to work he and a bipartisan group did to lobby state legislators to address surprise billing. While a law has been passed in Georgia, no law has been passed to address the issue at the federal level.
“This should be about patients, not about doctors, not about lawyers, not about politicians,” he said. “That’s how I got my start in politics, and I think, if you get more medical professionals up in Congress involved in the Doctors caucus, you can actually come up with good medical solutions to these problems that actually make sense because it’s about the patients.”
McCormick and Bourdeaux will face off again on Tuesday in a virtual debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. The debate will air on GPB-TV, GPB.org and the Atlanta Press Club’s Facebook page at 7:30 p.m.
