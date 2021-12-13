There are Republicans and Democrats in Gwinnett's legislative delegation who are open to adding two seats to the county commission — despite the fact that the commissioners themselves oppose it, the delegation's chairman confirmed on Monday.
Expansion has become a hot topic surrounding the redistricting for the Gwinnett County commission in light of a surprise bill introduced by state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, last month to expand the number of commission districts from four to nine.
That effort stalled during the General Assembly's special session, but the delegation's chairman, state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said some of the 19 Democrats in the delegation do support a smaller expansion of the commission due to anticipated population growth in Gwinnett over the next decade.
He just won't go on the record naming which Democrats support it.
"I probably won't make public comment as to private conversations, at least not yet, but of course we've seen certain Democratic members introduce legislation (in the past) to increase the number of seats and that should likely serve as a starting point," said Park after a meeting between the delegation and county commissioners at the Gas South Convention Center on Monday.
The fact that there is some support for expanding the commission could put the legislators on a collision course with the county commission, which opposes adding commission districts. It appears if the legislators do decide to expand the commission, it would become a seven-member board with six district commissioners and a chairperson.
Commissioner Ben Ku questioned the need for expanding the board during the meeting with legislators on Monday.
"One of the things I am personally struggling is what is the benefit to increasing the commission size," Ku told the legislators on Monday. "If anybody has got any argument, I would love to sit down with them and talk about it. Help me understand what the objective benefits would be.
"I see plenty of objective detriments to the county and I'm trying to stack it up against even a single benefit."
Nearly five years ago, in 2017, state Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, started an effort that eventually stalled to expand the commission by adding two seats. Marin told his fellow legislators on Monday that information on the pros and cons of expansion should be provided at public meetings that the delegation plans to hold on redistricting maps.
"It has, so much, been in the news and talks with constituents that we wanted to increase the commission," Marin said. "But, I did want to be mindful that when we hold town hall meetings, that we present I think both sides: what would be the benefits of four (districts) and what would be the benefits of more."
State Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, pointed out that there may be a need for some additional commission districts as Gwinnett's population continues to grow.
The county currently has just under 1 million residents, according to numbers from the 2020 Census, and it is projected to add more than 500,000 residents by 2040. One of the arguments for commission expansion in the past is that each commissioner would have less people to represent if there were more commission districts.
"We are in a position where we do have nearly a million people and I think that we're trying to make sure the commissioners or board members are not taking on more than they can chew," McLeod said during the meeting with the commissioners, before adding that four districts may not be enough in 15 to 20 years.
For his part, Dixon said is backing away from his proposal to expand the commission to nine districts and a chairperson. His other proposal that he floated during the special session — to make school board elections in Georgia nonpartisan — is more likely to get his attention now.
"I see (the county's) side of it, but for me it's just the representation and all the people that have to govern over," said Dixon, who added that he's willing to negotiate on the number of commission districts.
Park said that, while commissioners may not like expansion, the delegation has to come up with a plan that both Democrats and Republicans will support. The commissioners will have first pass at introducing a map, and would be allowed to weigh in on possible expansion.
The goal, the delegation chairman explained, is to avoid a repeat of what happened with two local bills that the Democrat majority in the delegation backed in the 2021 legislative session.
Those bills were ultimately pulled out of the local calendar and voted down separately by the Republican majority in the Georgia House of Representatives after GOP members of the county's delegation expressed opposition to the bills.
"The legislative process inherently requires compromise," Park said. "And, as chair of the Gwinnett state House delegation, I'm very much mindful of what is necessary to push these proposals through."
In terms of redistricting in general, Park said the delegation's goal is to have plans, with maps, for both the county commission and school board filed in the General Assembly for consideration on Jan. 10.
The delegation would then hold public meetings to gather feedback on the proposed maps. Park said he would prefer to have three public input meetings on the proposed maps in January. If the delegation decides it wants to expand the commission, public input on that proposal would be sought as well.
"I think the best way in which we ensure fair maps is a fair process, and that in my mind means not one person or one small group drawing maps," Park said. "It takes a village."
Getting a map quickly for school board redistricting might prove to be easier than quickly getting a map for commission redistricting, however, since the two boards are using different methods to draw maps.
The school board is using the Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office, which is linked to the General Assembly to draw its new map. The school board met with officials from the office last week in a closed meeting.
The commission, however, is using the county's GIS team to draw a map, and commissioners are holding a series of public meetings to gather public input on what residents want to see in the maps before a final proposal is drawn up.
Two of the four commissioners have already held meetings in their districts, with the remaining meetings currently set to be held over the course of the remainder of this month and into January.
Park said his preferred timeline is not set in stone, but he also said residents need an opportunity to offer input one legislation to approve the maps is filed.
"Keep in mind this is a proposed plan and time that certainly remains subject to change," Park said. "But, the underlying objective is, of course, as much transparency and opportunity for public comment ... to ensure folks know what's coming, nobody gets blindsided and that there's agreement across the board.
"Not Democrat versus Republican, but what's best for Gwinnett."
