The proposal included in Senate Bill 6EX to expand the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is raising questions about what kind of long-term impact it would have on the county's government, both in terms of annual costs and the increased size of the government.
The Senate's State and Local Government Operations Committee gave the bill, which was introduced by Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, the green light to proceed to the full Senate on Thursday, but it must first go through the formality of being put on the senate's agenda by the Rules Committee, which has not yet considered the legislation.
If it becomes law, and is upheld in the face of likely legal challenges, Gwinnett would have a larger county commission than all other metro Atlanta counties, including Fulton, which is more populous than Gwinnett. And, commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's power to cast votes would be scaled back, so she would only be allowed to vote to break a tie.
“Although we are still grappling with the Senate Committee on State and Local Government Operations’ decision to vote on the proposed legislation for debate on the Senate floor, we also understand it’s part of a process," Hendrickson said in a statement on Friday.
"The facts and data are on our side and we need to let the process fully play out before determining our next course of action."
It remains to be seen how much expanding the county commission would cost Gwinnett taxpayers. Each additional commissioner would be paid a salary, and district commissioners each have their own staff, which means additional salaries as well as benefits.
The Daily Post is working to obtain numbers from Gwinnett County on, not only how much a district commissioner is paid, but also what the average cost of salaries and benefits for a district commissioner's staff is in the county.
State Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, said during a Senate State and Local Government Operations Committee meeting on Thursday that she talked with commissioners about their their salaries as well as staff salary and benefits and office budget costs and travel allowances.
She determined the cost of expansion could be in the millions.
"The estimation I got from adding four additional commissioners is on the order of $2 million, and this is from two different sources doing this sort of rough calculation," Au told Dixon. "Does that sound correct to you?"
Dixon replied, "I'd have to look into it. I'm not sure if that's correct or not."
But, there are the boards and authorities to which district commissioners make appointments that also have to be considered.
"There are so many things in our ordinance that is dependent on the number of commissioners," Commissioner Kirkland Carden said. "For example, every (district) commissioner gets two appointments to the Planning Commission, so does that mean we get (about) 20 members on the Planning Commission? Every (county commissioner) gets an appointment to the Police Citizens Advisory board, so does that mean that board increases its members by five?
"It's just so bizarre. Does that mean we go to a subcommittee format, where things are broken up by public safety, parks and recreation, budget (and) finance? None of this was mentioned in this legislation."
Dixon, who is a former Gwinnett planning commissioner himself, said he saw some benefits to expanding groups such as the Planning Commission, however.
"District 3 might have 7, 8, 9, 10 cases and they would have to table cases — and of course some were because they had to have community meetings and what not, but sometimes the load was just too heavy for them to work through all of that," Dixon said. "So, I would argue that we do need more planning commissioners for a county this size and the projected growth that we've got to vet these cases out."
Hendrickson issued a statement in which she raised concerns about how expansion would impact taxpayers.
“We maintain our position that SB6EX will negatively and adversely impact our taxpayers," she said. "The lack of public input and the overwhelming support from state and local representatives, as well as community members, shows this proposal should be voted down altogether.”
Expansion would also go against one of the goals commissioners had tried to achieve in redistricting, which was to avoid, as much as possible, splitting cities between multiple commission districts.
Nine Gwinnett cities — Dacula, Duluth, Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Snellville and Suwanee — would find themselves split between at least two commission districts under the proposal. Lawrenceville, Grayson and Suwanee would each find themselves split between three commission districts under the proposal.
And, the bill dictates meeting times for the commission which raises the question of whether the legislature would force the commission to move its business meetings to an earlier time in the day.
The current schedule for the first and third Tuesdays of the month are a work session at 10 a.m. and a business meeting, where public comment is heard and voting takes place, at 2 p.m., as well as public hearings on zoning matters at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday.
The bill states the commission would have to meet at 10 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month — with no mention of 2 p.m. meetings — and 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday for public hearings. It also states commissioners would have to work out a schedule for holding work sessions.
Dixon denied there was an effort to mandate a schedule, however.
"We're not trying to dictate when they have meetings or work sessions or anything like that," he said.
When the senator was pressed further for clarification on what the bill's reference to meeting times meant, he replied, "I'll get back to you on that."
As for elections to the commission, under the bill to expand the commission, seven commission seats — including Districts 2 and 4, which were already regularly up for election next year — would appear on the November 2022 ballot.
Commissioners elected from the proposed Districts 5, 7 and 9 would serve two-year terms and be up for election again in 2024. Commissioners from District 2 and 4, as well as the proposed district 6 and 8, would be up for re-election in 2026.
The terms and election schedule for their chairperson, as well as Districts 1 and 3 would not be affected.
But, the chairwoman said service delivery remains the commission's top focus.
“As always, our focus is on the hard-working families who live in Gwinnett and our county employees who work tirelessly to serve the community," Hendrickson said. "As a board, we don’t want either of these groups to feel the abrupt and unnecessary disruption of their services or livelihoods."
