Drivers who travel on State Route 8 in eastern Gwinnett may be seeing former Dacula Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks' name every day in the future.
State Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, has filed legislation to rename a section of SR 8, from the Gwinnett-Barrow county line to Cedars Road, in memory of Wilbanks, who died two years ago while serving as Dacula's leader.
"The State of Georgia continues to mourn the loss of one of its most distinguished citizens with the passing of Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks on (Jan. 3, 2019)," the resolution states.
If the General Assembly passes the resolution, it won't be the first time the state's legislators have recognized Wilbanks. They previously approved a move to name an intersection on Dacula Road, near Dacula City Hall, in his honor not long after he died in 2019 in a move led by Efstration and former state Sen. P.K. Martin.
Wilbanks served two stints as Dacula's mayor. The first was in the 1970's, and he then came back and was re-elected to the post in 2002, and ended up staying in the post for the remainder of his life.
Over the years, Wilbanks served as president of the Gwinnett Municipal Association and spent more than 20 years working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency Disaster Relief. He was also an active member of Hebron Baptist Church.
The resolution has been assigned to the House Transportation Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.