Gwinnett County's lone Republican senator has put forward one bill that would dramatically increase the county commission and another bill that would make seats on the county school board subject to nonpartisan elections.
Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, dropped the Senate Bills 5 EX and 6 EX in the hopper on Monday. Senate Bill 6 EX has likely the most profound impact. It would expand the county commission from four districts and a chairperson to nine district seats and the chairperson.
Meanwhile, SB 5 EX would convert the school board elections to nonpartisan races.
The bills have been assigned to the Senate's State and Local Governmental Operations Committee, which is scheduled to take them up at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The moves come not only as legislators are dealing with dealing with congressional and legislative redistricting, but also a year after Democrats swept nearly every Republican out of office in the 2020 elections. That election guaranteed an all-Democrat county commission and gave Democrats a 3-2 majority on the county school board.
Under the bill to expand the commission, seven commission seats — including Districts 2 and 4, which were already regularly up for election next year — would appear on the November 2022 ballot.
Commissioners elected from the proposed Districts 5, 7 and 9 would serve two-year terms and be up for election again in 2024. Commissioners from District 2 and 4, as well as the proposed district 6 and 8, would be up for re-election in 2026.
The terms and election schedule for their chairperson, as well as Districts 1 and 3 would not be affected.
Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's power would be affected, however, because she would only be allowed to cast a vote to break a tie.
Democrats have pushed to expand the county commission in the past, but not to the extent proposed by Dixon. State Rep. Pedro Marin floated proposals a few years ago to add one seat to the commission, taking it up to a total of five districts.
The Gwinnett Legislative Delegation has called a press conference for 9 a.m. on Wednesday to address the bills. Members of the county commission and school board are expected to participate in the press conference as well.
None of Dixon's fellow senators from Gwinnett are backing the bill. It was co-sponsored by Sen. Lee Anderson, a Republican from Columbia County.
Four Republicans from Gwinnett's House Delegation — state Reps. Chuck Efstration, Bonnie Rich, Timothy Barr and Tom Kirby — issued a statement late Tuesday in support of Dixon's bills.
Of that group, Kirby plans to retire after the 2022 legislative session and Barr has announced he will run for the 10th Congressional District in 2022.
"Senate Bill 5 EX would protect Gwinnett schools from turning into a political playground, and it would ensure that school members can carry out their duties without the distraction of partisan politics," the quartet said in a joint statement.
“Additionally, we are fully supportive of legislation to increase the number of Gwinnett County commissioners. Gwinnett County’s growth rate over the last 10 years has been incredible, and it shows no signs of stopping. Reducing each commissioner’s district to approximately 100,000 residents would allow our communities to receive better representation by our commissioners."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.