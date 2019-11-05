Five candidates ran for three at-large seats in Loganville and both incumbents defended their seats.

The last at-large seat went to Bill Duvall, who garnered more votes than any candidates with 465. Incumbents Jay Boland and Linda Dodd defended their seats.

Duvall, Jay and Dodd will be sworn in at the January council meeting.

RESULTS

Loganville City Council (at-large seats)

Bill Duvall: 465

Jay Boland (incumbent): 419

Linda Dodd (incumbent): 367

Femi Oduwole 344

Misty Cox: 287

Registered voters: 8,472

Total voters: 748 (94 Gwinnett, 654 Walton)

