Five candidates ran for three at-large seats in Loganville and both incumbents defended their seats.
The last at-large seat went to Bill Duvall, who garnered more votes than any candidates with 465. Incumbents Jay Boland and Linda Dodd defended their seats.
Duvall, Jay and Dodd will be sworn in at the January council meeting.
RESULTS
Loganville City Council (at-large seats)
Bill Duvall: 465
Jay Boland (incumbent): 419
Linda Dodd (incumbent): 367
Femi Oduwole 344
Misty Cox: 287
Registered voters: 8,472
Total voters: 748 (94 Gwinnett, 654 Walton)