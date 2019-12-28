Kelly Loeffler’s introduction to the Senate next month will be a little different from the typical experience freshmen senators usually face.
Loeffler, who was picked by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, will have to simultaneously get used to her new role as a U.S. senator while also having to gear up for an election bid in 2020 to keep her seat.If she gets elected next year, she will then have to turn around and prepare for another election in 2022 for a full six-year term.
And, then there’s the presidential impeachment trial that will be taking place in the Senate during her first month as a senator.
“I knew what I was coming into and I’m ready to work hard for all Georgians so that’s why I’m doing this,” Loeffler said.
Loeffler talked with the Daily Post recently about getting ready to join the Senate as well as a host of other issues from impeachment to the work Republicans need to do to regain some of the ground they’ve lost to democrats in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.
The businesswoman and incoming senator said she has not been told a firm date on when she will be sworn in. She hasn’t even gotten her office in Washington D.C. She learned her committee assignments, replacing Isakson on some of the committees on which he sat, on Dec. 19.
But as 2019 winds down, she’s trying to use this time to get a head start on getting Georgians acquainted with her ahead of next year’s special election for her soon-to-be seat.
“That’s why I’m going to be traveling across the state (as the year winds down), to make sure that people have the chance to be heard and to make those personal connections before I head up to Washington the first week of January,” Loeffler said.
Loeffler will need that head start on the election because the first big issue she will have to deal with in the Senate — the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump — won’t allow much time for campaigning in at least the first month of the year.
Criticizing impeachment as a ‘partisan exercise’
The incoming senator’s stance on the impeachment issue is not dissimilar from the stances other Republicans in Washington, and in Georgia, have taken on the matter. That foreshadows that she could likely side with the president when a vote is taken at the end of the trial.
Although the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday, it is expected that the matter will fail in the Republican-controlled Senate once the trial happens in that chamber next year.
“This is a partisan exercise and I think if you look at where the American people’s needs are, we need to get through impeachment,” Loeffler said. “We need to vote ‘No,’ to not impeach this president, to let the free and fair election stand, and make sure that we get back to working for Georgians, and all Americans, at solving some of the challenges and driving forward on the economic growth that we’re seeing play out under President Trump.”
Loeffler said has been following the House impeachment proceedings in recent weeks to prepare for the trial that awaits her when she joins the Senate. She has also met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and other leaders in the Senate about what to expect.
“I had the opportunity to talk to some of my colleagues in Washington and start thinking about the process,” she said. “But look, like I said, I think this is a partisan exercise that I hope we’ll quickly move through and get back to the business of making sure that we’re providing the right opportunities for Americans across healthcare and protecting our border and protecting second amendment rights and getting back to the business of running the country.”
Post-impeachment trial plans
As for what she plans to do as a senator once the impeachment trial is completed, Loeffler kept her cards close, mostly offering a “stay tuned” response.
Loeffler said she’s been gathering feedback from people in Georgia as well as Washington about needs that they’d like addressed.
That doesn’t mean she she hasn’t though of some issues to take on, however. She hinted that economic issues, as well as agricultural issues, could be areas she’ll take an interest in as a senator.
She is the CEO of Bakkt and co-owns the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, and agriculture remains a key part of Georgia’s diverse economy.
“I have 25 years of business experience, so I’m very interested in making sure we’re doing things to help the economy, whether its supporting the record economic growth, job creation, lowering the cost of health care (and) increasing access,” Loeffler said.
“I grew up on a farm, and agriculture is certainly a significant contributor to Georgia’s economy. One in seven Georgians are employed in the agriculture sector, so making sure trade and other aspects of agriculture are properly supported (is important).”
She also highlighted border security, immigration and public safety as other issues that she expects to tackle as a senator.
“Look, I think there’s so many opportunities to provide more safety in our communities, whether its securing the border (and) making sure our schools are safe,” Loeffler said. “There’s a lot of great work to do here.”
As for her committee assignments, McConnell picked Loeffler to serve on the Senate’s Agriculture; Veterans Affairs; and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committees.
“Georgia has a proud tradition of sending outstanding public servants to the U.S. Senate, and Kelly Loeffler has the character, talent, and experience to carry on this legacy,” McConnell said in a statement.
“Georgians are especially fortunate that their next senator will be fighting for them as a member of these important committees.”
Filling Isakson’s shoes in the Senate
Loeffler had high praise for the man she’s about to replace in the Senate.
Isakson spent three terms in the Senate before health issues forced him to retire and the end of this year, halfway through his third term.
“I realize I have huge shoes to fill,” Loeffler said. “Senator Isakson is a true statesman and has been tremendously supporter, as well as his team.”
Loeffler expects she will retain “a good deal” of Isakson’s remaining staff when she takes office, including several constituents services staff members based in Georgia.
Regaining lost GOP territory by telling the party’s story
One of the issues Loeffler will face as she runs for election to the last two years of Isakson’s unexpired term will be addressing a a shift that saw several GOP-held seats in the north metro Atlanta area flip to Democrats.
That includes state legislative seats in north Fulton County and around Gwinnett County, the loss of a seat on the Gwinnett County school board, two seats on the Gwinnett County commission and the flipping of the Sixth Congressional District among other losses. Stacey Abrams also won Gwinnett and Cobb counties, two longtime Republican strongholds, in the 2018 gubernatorial election.
Loeffler, who is from the north metro area herself, said the GOP can win back the areas it lost last year, but it needs to improve its message to do so.
That means doing more to highlight GOP successes, particularly those dealing with Georgia’s economy.
“I think it’s our job to tell our story, because the things that are going on here in Georgia are so positive,” she said. “Unemployment is at a record low, employment is at a record high, the economy is growing, this state is growing — it’s the No. 1 state for the seventh year in a row to do business.
“We need to get better at telling our story. I think often the mainstream media characterizes the party as having challenges and our messaging needs to be even stronger on the successes.”